Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.