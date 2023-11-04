Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

