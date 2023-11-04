Bfsg LLC Invests $829,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Herc by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,410,000 after buying an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Herc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,551,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

