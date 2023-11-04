Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

