Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.96 and its 200-day moving average is $444.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.