Bfsg LLC Makes New $923,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $606.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.