Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

