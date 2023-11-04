Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TSM opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

