Bfsg LLC Purchases 211 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

