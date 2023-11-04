Bfsg LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

