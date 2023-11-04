Bfsg LLC Purchases 3,623 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $144.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

