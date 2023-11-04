Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

