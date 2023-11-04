Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 6,061 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 163.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $31,318,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $123.96 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

