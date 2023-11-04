Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 159,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 106,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

