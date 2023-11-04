Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 21,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.32.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.