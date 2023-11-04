Bfsg LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

