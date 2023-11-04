Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $80.51.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
