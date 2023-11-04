Bfsg LLC Sells 12,083 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 236,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 93,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

