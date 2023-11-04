Bfsg LLC Sells 4,729 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

