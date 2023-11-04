Bfsg LLC Sells 70,046 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,046 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.