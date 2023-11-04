Bfsg LLC Sells 8,025 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $73.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

