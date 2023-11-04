Bfsg LLC Takes $695,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

View Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.