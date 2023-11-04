Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

BCYC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $44,760. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,655,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,922 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,369,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

