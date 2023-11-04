BILL (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. BILL has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

