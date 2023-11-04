BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.91.

NYSE:BILL opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts expect that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $239,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,082.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

