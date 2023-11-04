BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $84.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BILL has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,034,712.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,170,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $210,964,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,085,000.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

