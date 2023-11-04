Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

