Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $321,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.66 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

