Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

