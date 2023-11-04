Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WM opened at $168.15 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.