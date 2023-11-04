Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 437.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

