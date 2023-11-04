BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIOL

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 345.58% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.