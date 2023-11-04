Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.13

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 52188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDT shares. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.43. The stock has a market cap of C$602.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.3545817 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

