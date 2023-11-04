Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.00. 1,267,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.44. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$7.30.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of C$91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.30 million. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4604478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDI

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.