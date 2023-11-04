BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (BRSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRSA opened at GBX 180 ($2.19) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 172.50 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of £144.04 million, a PE ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.71.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

