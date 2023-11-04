BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 76.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. 347,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 61.46 and a quick ratio of 61.46. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

