Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Block Stock Up 10.6 %

SQ opened at $48.66 on Friday. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Block will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

