Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.42.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Block will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

