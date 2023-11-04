Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

