Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance
Shares of BLMN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
