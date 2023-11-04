Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $89,293.05 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $89,293.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.6 %

BPMC opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

