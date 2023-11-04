BMO Capital Markets Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $98.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of APO stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 215.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 75,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

