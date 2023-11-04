BMO Capital Markets Trims Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price to $107.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Up 10.9 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.13 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 396,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 230,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.