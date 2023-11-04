Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.80.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.1 %
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
