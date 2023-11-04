Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.80.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$50.77 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.27 and a 12 month high of C$74.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

