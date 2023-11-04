Booking’s (BKNG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3,550.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,275.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,858.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,015.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,860.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,797.92 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 144.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

