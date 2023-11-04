BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,620,000 after buying an additional 276,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.41.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.36 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

