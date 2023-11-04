BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWA. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

