Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.
In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,026,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
