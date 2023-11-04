BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.67.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Stock Down 1.8 %

BP stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in BP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.