BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $41.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

BP stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. BP has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

