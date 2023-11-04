BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,260.87% and a net margin of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

